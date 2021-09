GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Bob Jones University will re-implement masking in indoor public facilities for the next two weeks to assist in the mitigation of COVID-19, President Steve Pettit announced Wednesday.

“With the increase in the number of positive cases among our student body, it is necessary that we move to requiring masks as one of the steps to mitigate the COVID-19 virus,” Pettit said. “It is our intention to continue to provide as robust as possible an on-campus, in-person student experience and we believe the steps we are taking today are necessary to accomplish those goals and protect the health of our community.”