Work It Wednesday – FALL Makeup

It is Work It Wednesday and we House of Flawless here to help us switch our makeup bag from summer to fall.

thehouseofflawless.com

Some advice from Alores Norris from House of Flawless for your Fall Makeup:

Let’s get into some FALL makeup!

We know during the summer it’s all about spring colors. We love our pinks, and lavenders! We love our champagne pop cheekbones and our pretty glossy nude lipstick but fall is a few days away so let’s switch that makeup bag to some fall gear!

First things first! SKINCARE!

You know i love Skincare but some of us may have to switch our skincare over alittle. For the summer we are usually trying to stay oily free. No shinning. No sweat so we go for all OIL FREE products but for these cold fall and winter months make sure you alittle moisture to your skincare routine. You don’t want your skin to dry out to the point where it’s thirsty and begging for moisture. That will turn your entire makeup application upside down! In the fall make sure you moisturize after your long day. Trust me. Your skin will thank you for it! (Attaches some pics of some really good moisturizers below)

Foundation switch!

Welp! That beautiful summer beach tan is starting to fad. You can’t figure out why your foundation hasn’t been looking as good as it use to. It’s because it’s time to change. We all change colors during this months and it’s getting time for you to switch that beach foundation color

To that fall/winter color. Say bye bye beach bronzy tan and say hello winter highlight beige . It’s sucks. But it happens to the best Of us.

Eyeshadows!!

Listen! With eyeshadows I’m alittle more lenient. I usually Say there is no right or wrong to summer and fall eyeshadow colors but if you want to stick with fall colors make sure to stick with those naturals, neutrals, dark bronzes, shimmer golds and a little a little fall oranges in there as well. Those or gorgeous during these fall months. (Attached some eyeshadow palettes below)

My favorite part LIPSTICKS!

Summer is soooo much fun with lipstick colors. You can sport those hot pinks, soft mauve colors, even some hot orange under reds, but for the fall i tend To grab less of the hot pinks and more of those darker magenta pinks, dark red wine colors, playful Berry lipstick colors and more neutral Based nudes. They tend to flow more with the nudes colors that’s around us and they match with everything! You can never go wrong with a wine color lip!