

Listen up soccer fans! The World Cup is starting on Sunday and if you are looking for a group to watch it with head over to Growler Haus in West Greenville.

The Football Fanatics of Greenville is World Cup headquarters here in the Upstate. With a month of celebrations and watch parties. Showing all of the matches except the one on Thanksgiving Day.

The kick off party is this Sunday at 11am at Growler Haus, the Chapter Bar for the American Outlaws Chapter. You can even watch some of the matches with our local team, The Greenville Triumph.

To get all that information and to keep up with World Cup events in Greenville be sure to follow gvl fanatix on social media @GVLFANATIX.

Growler Haus is located at 12 Lois Avenue, Greenville