SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Auria, a global supplier of automotive flooring, acoustical and fiber-based solutions, announced Tuesday plans to invest $12.4 million and grow operations by 103 jobs in Spartanburg County.

“We are proud to be able to grow our business and build on our future at the Spartanburg plant. We know we can continue to count on Spartanburg’s talented, dedicated workforce to help us deliver best-in-class automotive products to our customers,” said Auria Vice President of Operations Mike Van Booven.