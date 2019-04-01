Your Wellness Matters Banner

Your Wellness Matters

Wellness By Design – Balancing Hormones For A Happier Life

Your Wellness Matters

by: Tammy Jones

Posted: / Updated:

Having low hormones can cause many problems in the body that affect your quality of life.  Some of these problems can grow  into bigger problems if not treated, and end up costing people lots of money on drugs that can cause terrible side effects. Hormones decrease with age and can cause the quality of life and relationships to decrease in many ways. There is a safe and healthy way to balance your hormones and feel your best. 


Learn more at out free seminar Tuesday April 9 at 6pm and get your hormones tested for free while you are there!


864.558.0200
wellnessbydesign.center
850 S. Pleasantburg Dr. 
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Your Carolina Contests

More Your Carolina Contests

Your Carolina Promo Sidebar

living upstate

upstate jobs
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store