Wellness By Design – Balancing Hormones For A Happier Life

Having low hormones can cause many problems in the body that affect your quality of life. Some of these problems can grow into bigger problems if not treated, and end up costing people lots of money on drugs that can cause terrible side effects. Hormones decrease with age and can cause the quality of life and relationships to decrease in many ways. There is a safe and healthy way to balance your hormones and feel your best.



Learn more at out free seminar Tuesday April 9 at 6pm and get your hormones tested for free while you are there!



864.558.0200

wellnessbydesign.center

850 S. Pleasantburg Dr.

