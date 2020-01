Dr. Connie Casebolt Carver joins us from Wellness By Design to discuss bone health and hormones. Osteoporosis is a disease best addressed by natural hormones rather than drugs. The Wellness By Design Hormone Replacement program is SUPERIOR at reversing bone loss.

Workshop Thursday August 8 at 6:00 pm at Wellness By Design MUST RSVP either online wellnessbydesign.center or by calling 558-0200