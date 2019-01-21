Wellness By Design – Feel Better with Balanced Hormones

Wellness By Design joins us to talk about how having low hormones can cause many problems in the body that affect your daily living quality. Some of these problems can grow into bigger problems if not treated, and end up costing people lots of money on drugs that can cause terrible side effects. Hormones decrease with age and can cause the quality of life to decrease in many ways. There is a safe and healthy way to balance your hormones and feel your best. You can learn more at a a free seminar tomorrow at Wellness by Design at 6pm!
864.558.0200
wellnessbydesign.center