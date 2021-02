β€œThe following is sponsored content from Wellness By Design”

As couples get older, they can lose that romantic attraction for each other and this is largely due to low hormones. February is the month of romance and Wellness By Design wants to help. Jack talks with Dr. Connie Casebolt from Wellness By Design about how they can help and some specials they have going on right now.

wellnessbydesign.center

864-558-0200