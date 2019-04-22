Your Wellness Matters Banner

Wellness By Design – How Stem Cells Can Help You!

by: Tammy Jones

We have Dr. Connie Casebolt Carver from Wellness By Design to tell us how Wellness By Design offers Stem Cell Therapy and how Stem Cells trigger the healing process making it an effective therapy for ANYTHING to do with pain, aging, degeneration.

Wellness By Design will also have a Seminar all about Stem Cells:
Seminar Tuesday May 14  at 6:30 pm at Zen downtown Greenville 924 South Main.  Refreshments will be served. MUST RSVP  either online or by calling 558-0200


850 S. Pleasantburg Dr. 
wellnessbydesign.center
864.558.0200
 

