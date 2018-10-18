Dr. Connie Casebolt Carver from Wellness by Design joins us today with Julie West. Julie is a patient and is going to share how the ozone treatments have been helping her. Wellness by Design has many healing modalities “outside the box” that patients get great results from for conditions that don’t respond well to drugs.
Wellness by Design – Julie’s Story
