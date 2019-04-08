Wellness By Design – New Antiaging Treatment For Skin

Today we have Jessica Braken from Wellness By Design to tell us about their new antiaging treatment for skin. It can tighten and lift. Wellness by Design can also remove unwanted hair, dark spots, stretch marks, and more!



Wellness By Design’s aesthetic department can take care of all your beauty needs. They are hosting an event on Thusday, Aprill 11 from 5-7pm where they will showcase all of their services while guests enjoy some light snacks and beverages. Attendees will also receive a free hand rejuvenation treatment.



Aesthetics Event Thursday April 11 5-7pm



864.558.0200

wellnessbydesign.center

