Wellness By Design – Overcoming Addiction

by: Tammy Jones

Hard facts show that 90% of standard addiction treatments fail and that people attend treatments an average of 3 times. Through decades of hands on experience, Dr. Connie has assembled a treatment for success. Today we are joined by Dr. Connie Casebolt Carver and Carroll Belcher to talk about how Wellness By Design has helped Carroll treat his addiction. 


It took a while for rehabs to agree on traditional methods of treating alcohol addiction. Many facilities use medical treatments including lithium to address issues caused by alcohol withdrawal. Other drugs have been utilized to treat alcohol addiction as well. Most facilities focus on addressing the symptoms of alcoholism rather than the root causes. Today, researchers are discovering that it’s more important than ever to get at the root of the problem rather than just masking the withdrawal symptoms. Otherwise, there is little chance of an alcoholic enjoying long term sobriety. At Wellness By Design we treat the person rather than just the disease.

If you, a family member, or friend could benefit from this treatment, call now for a FREE consultation

www.wellnessbydesign.center
or call 864-558-0200
 

