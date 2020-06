“The following is sponsored content from Wellness By Design”



Dr. Connie Casebolt Carver with Wellness By Design joins us today to Discuss the success they have had with stem cell injections and how you can get a discount in the month of June.

Fill out questionnaire at www.wellnessbydesign.center or call 864 558-0200 to book an appt with Bryan who can explain things during a one on one appt.