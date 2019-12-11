Wellness By Design – The Miracle of Hormone Replacement via Pellets

Dr. Connie Casebolt Carver and happy patient Teri Lilland are here from Wellness By Design to talk about how all women go through menopause and most men have declining hormone levels with age. Wellness By Design believes pellet therapy is the most effective way to address this problem and they can have ways to help.

Free Hormone Workshop next Tuesday evening December 17 at 6 pm sharp at Wellness By Design 850 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville. Must RSVP as seating is limited. Seminar will also cover thyroid hormone.

Sign Up at

www.wellnessbydesign.center or call 864 558 0200