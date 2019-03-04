Wellness By Design – Understanding Hormones

Women and men have complex hormones and there is a very strategic balance that needs to take place for people to feel their best. Dr. Connie Casebolt Carver from Wellness By Design joins us to tell us how Wellness By Design has very effective strategies for hormone replacement so men and women can feel their best no matter what stage of life they are in.



You can learn more at Wellness By Design’s next FREE seminar on Tuesday March 12 or schedule your hormone test for only $21.



864.558.0200

wellnessbydesign.center

