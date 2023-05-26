Transylvania County has a great group of first responders that often have to go on rescue missions deep in the woods to help and save injured and often unprepared folks. Jamarcus is talking with Scott Justus, Fire Marshal ,Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator Transylvania County Emergency Services and some of the Transylvania County Emergency Services First Responders about tips for hikers, bikers, rock climbers on being prepared.
Zip Trip – Transylvania County Emergency Services First Responders
by: Tammy Jones
Posted:
Updated: